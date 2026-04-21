Audit Service corrects payroll report, apologises to public servant over GH¢427.9m error

The Ghana Audit Service has issued a correction to its Auditor General’s report on the nationwide payroll audit, clarifying that a GH¢427,995,661.40 figure wrongly attributed to a public servant was due to a transpositional error.

In a press release dated April 21, 2026, the Service explained that the amount earlier linked to Frank Oliver Kpodo does not belong to him.

It stated that the figure rather relates to unaccounted staff under the Ministry of Education during the payroll audit covering the period from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

The Service expressed concern over media reports that cited Mr Kpodo as having received the amount as unearned salary, stressing that the attribution was an error.

It offered an unreserved apology to Mr Kpodo for the distress and public scrutiny the mistake may have caused.

The Service also apologised to the Government, the people of Ghana, and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for the error.

According to the corrected report, the GH¢427.9 million is linked to 3,476 unaccounted staff under the Ministry of Education, making it the highest figure recorded in the audit.

The nationwide payroll audit covered 6,270 records across several public institutions, with a total salary value of GH¢801,808,427.04.

Other institutions captured in the report include the Judicial Service of Ghana, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, and the Ministry of Health, among others.

The Audit Service noted that the corrected summary has been provided to ensure accuracy and maintain public trust in its work.

It reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

By: Jacob Aggrey

The Ghana Audit Service has issued a correction to its Auditor General’s report on the nationwide payroll audit, clarifying that a GH¢427,995,661.40 figure wrongly attributed to a public servant was due to a transpositional error.

In a press release dated April 21, 2026, the Service explained that the amount earlier linked to Frank Oliver Kpodo does not belong to him.

It stated that the figure rather relates to unaccounted staff under the Ministry of Education during the payroll audit covering the period from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

The Service expressed concern over media reports that cited Mr Kpodo as having received the amount as unearned salary, stressing that the attribution was an error.

It offered an unreserved apology to Mr Kpodo for the distress and public scrutiny the mistake may have caused.

The Service also apologised to the Government, the people of Ghana, and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for the error.

According to the corrected report, the GH¢427.9 million is linked to 3,476 unaccounted staff under the Ministry of Education, making it the highest figure recorded in the audit.

The nationwide payroll audit covered 6,270 records across several public institutions, with a total salary value of GH¢801,808,427.04.

Other institutions captured in the report include the Judicial Service of Ghana, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, and the Ministry of Health, among others.

The Audit Service noted that the corrected summary has been provided to ensure accuracy and maintain public trust in its work.

It reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

By: Jacob Aggrey