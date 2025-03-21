Bank Summit 4.0 Awards: Prudential Bank adjudged Best Bank in Customer Care

Prudential Bank has been adjudged the Best Bank in Customer Expe­rience Management at the 2025 Africa Bank 4.0 (West Africa) Awards ceremony held in Accra

Organised by BII World and hosted by ICPS of the HPS Group, the Bank was recognised for its stellar performance in cus­tomer experience over the years.

The ceremony, saw Bankers, FinTech operators, regulators and other tech-oriented individuals across West Africa attending.

The latest recognition by BII World makes it the third reputable organisation to recognise PBL’s excellence in customer service delivery in the last three months.

Commenting on the recog­nitions, Executive Director for Retail and Commercial Banking, Ebow Quayson said the recog­nitions were a testament to the Bank’s passion to make the cus­tomer the centre of its activities.

“At Prudential Bank, we live customer centricity. It is not a lip-service. Our Team embodies this through deliberate actions inspired by the Bank’s values and thus go the extra mile to ensure customers and stakeholders get beyond measure experience in their dealings with us. The recognitions from these reputa­ble organisations are consistent with what is on the ground at our touchpoints,” he indicated.

BY TIMES REPORTER