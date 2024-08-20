Be ruthless in 2nd leg clash with TP Elect-Sport …Preko urges charges

The Head Coach of Nsoa­treman FC, Yaw Preko, has blamed his team’s failure to record a cricket scores against TP Elect-Sports in their CAF Confederation Cup match to overelaboration and inexperience.

FC Nsoatreman, competing in the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) competition on Sunday, defeatedthe team from Chad – TP Elect-Sport 3-0 in the first leg game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite recording three goals in the first half, Nsoatreman failed to add more goals.

Rather, the Ghanaians came under intense pressure against the Chadian side who had their goal­keeper sent off midway through the half.

In a post-match interview, Coach Preko agreed with the concerns of the fans, saying his side did not have a good game in the second half.

Striker Abdul-Rahman Mo­hammed grabbed a brace, and winger Kwabena Adu Meider added a goal in a space of five minutes to drown the seven-time Chad League champions.

“We had all the chances to score six or seven goals but we lacked the composure in the box to finish off the chances. It is a new team, and the inexperience on the part of the boys showed up in the second half but I am very proud of them.”

Preko said he expected the substitutes to inject more energy into the game and score after coming on, but we were robbed by overelaboration.

“We have a few days to prepare for the second leg; we would continue to work on the scoring aspect because this game is far from over. From what we saw in the second half, it is clear they have something under their sleeves,” Preko added.

“For a team that has been participating in the CAF Cham­pions League and CAFCC for some time now, they would have a lot in store for us. In Chad, they would come at us, and we must be up for it if we are to qualify.”

Nicknamed ‘The Electri­cians,’ coach Tokomon Madji­adoum, who was absent on the bench for the first leg game due to registration issues, is hoping the side can turn things around despite playing away from their favorite stadium, Stade Omnis­ports Idriss Mahamat Ouya, in N’Djamena, due to venue ban.

The second leg game would be played in Cameroon on Saturday.

For many Ghanaians, they would be hoping the Samartex FC victory over Victoria United of Cameroon in their first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League would spur Nsoatreman FC on to do the double over their opponents.

The winner of the tie would face the winner of the CS Constantine of Algeria versus Police FC of Rwanda game. CS Constantine carry a 2-0 advantage into the second leg this weekend in Rwanda.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY