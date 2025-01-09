BetPawa Ghana supports clubs in Ashanti Region

As part of an effort to strengthen its commitment to grassroots sports development in the country, Ghana Premier League partner, betpawa Ghana, has donated essential football equipment to four selected clubs in the Ashanti Region.

The initiative aims to enhance local sports growth by providing teams with the tools needed to improve their performance and progress.

Held at the Bantama Astro Turf in Ku­masi, the event saw officials from the GFA, management and players from Women’s Pre­mier League sides, Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy, as well as Ashanti Regional Division Two male teams, Great Cor­inthians FC and MVPS Football Academy.

Each team received 20 footballs, pair of football home and away kits, 20 football boots, three goalkeeper gloves, a set of training cones, 30 training bibs, two goal post nets, two football pumps and a first aid kit.

Furthermore, mattresses were presented to the Ampem Darkoa Ladies, following a fire disaster that ruined their hostel facility in December 2023.

Handing over the equipment, betPawa’s Regional Manager for West and Southern Af­rica, Nii Armah Ashong Katai, noted that the support was his outfit’s show of commitment to the growth and development of grassroots football in the country.

The special donation to Apem Darkoa Ladies, he stated, was to further support the team in their ongoing effort to rebuild their accommodation while providing a much-need­ed boost during this recovery period.

He also revealed plans to expand the initia­tive to other regions, adding that it was just the beginning of greater things to come the way of Ghanaian clubs.

