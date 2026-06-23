Black Stars will give ‘100%’ against England – Jordan Ayew vows

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew says Ghana will leave nothing on the pitch when they face England in today’s World Cup Group L decider at Gillette Stadium.

With both teams on 3 points, Ayew said his job is to ease pressure on the younger players and hold everyone accountable, himself included.

“I’m doing my best to guide the boys, make them comfortable, take pressure off them, and help us perform,” Ayew told reporters. “I have to perform too. They have to perform too. It’s teamwork. We’re helping each other.”

Ghana come into the Foxborough clash after a 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto. England beat Croatia 4-2 in their opener.

The captain’s message was simple, “We’re going to give our 100% and we’re going to fight. I’ll make sure when we come off that pitch, we have no regrets.”

The winner takes control of Group L. Kickoff is 4:00 PM ET at Gillette Stadium.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme