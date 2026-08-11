GBA urges Chief Justice to halt trials during legal vacation

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has urged Chief Justice Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie to stop the conduct of selected trials during the ongoing legal vacation.

In a letter dated August 10, 2026, the GBA said it had received petitions from the law firms Zoe, Akyea & Co, Dame & Partners and Sam Okudzeto & Associates over notices requiring some lawyers to appear in court for part heard criminal cases during the vacation.

The Association maintained that the legal vacation, which runs from August 1 to September 30, is intended to give judges, lawyers and judicial staff a period of rest after the longest term of the legal year.

According to the GBA, Order 79 Rule 4 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2004, CI 47, provides for three legal vacations each year, with the second vacation being the longest.

The Association explained that, by convention, certain courts are designated as Vacation Courts to deal with urgent matters during the period.

It noted, however, that such courts traditionally handle emergencies and interlocutory matters and do not conduct trials.

The GBA further pointed out that virtual courts operating during the legal vacation also follow the same principle and do not conduct trials.

The Association said lawyers were not obliged to appear before a Vacation Court if they were unavailable during the vacation.

“Once Counsel in a matter indicates their unavailability to attend Court during the vacation,” the GBA stated, the court cannot proceed with the case where counsel on either or both sides are unable to attend.

It stressed that an accused or other party to a trial should not be forced to represent themselves simply because their lawyer is unavailable during the legal vacation.

The GBA said judges should instead adjourn such cases to dates proposed by the lawyers.

The Association expressed concern that compelling lawyers to conduct trials during the vacation could create the impression of bias or selective justice.

It noted that lawyers had already worked extended hours during the legal year, including under the newly introduced afternoon court sittings.

The GBA added that some lawyers had scheduled professional engagements in other jurisdictions, while some law firms had closed for the entire vacation period.

National President of the GBA, Mrs. Efua Ghartey, therefore appealed to the Chief Justice and the Judiciary to respect the rules and long-standing traditions governing legal vacations.

The Association said it remained committed to working with the Judiciary to ensure the speedy delivery of justice and expressed confidence that the petitions brought before the Chief Justice would be favourably considered.

By:Jacob Aggrey