Blue Skies Foundation begins construction of classroom block for Panpanso Krokesse MA Basic, JHS

The Blue Skies Founda­tion has commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art three-unit classroom block with an ICT centre for Panpanso Krokesse MA Basic and Junior High School in the Nsawam Ado­agyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The project, which would be completed in six months, would include classrooms, a science labo­ratory, an ICT centre, a storeroom, and water closet washrooms for both teachers and students.

Speaking at the sod-cutting cer­emony, Mr Alister Djimatey, Head of Foundation and Corporate Af­fairs at Blue Skies Products Ghana Limited, noted that the initiative aligned with the Foundation’s com­mitment to improving education in local communities, especially where his outfit was located.

He explained that the new facil­ity would complement the primary block, previously constructed by the Foundation, creating a com­plete educational structure for chil­dren to progress from kindergarten to junior high school.

“The completion of this facility will alleviate overcrowding, en­hance education in this area, and provide community members with better opportunities for learning,” Mr Djimatey stated.

He highlighted that since its establishment, the Blue Skies Foundation has completed over 200 projects nationwide, benefiting 38 schools in the Eastern Region alone.

However, Mr Djimatey ex­pressed concern about the increas­ing loss of arable farmland to real estate development.

He emphasised the critical role of agriculture in sustaining the company, as their operations rely on raw materials sourced from local farms.

He urged community members and the government to prioritise agriculture, which would not only support businesses like Blue Skies but also enable them to invest in community development projects like the ongoing construction.

The decision to construct the facility followed appeals from the school’s management and com­munity members, who highlighted the challenges posed by the limited capacity of the existing six-unit classroom block.

The current structure struggled to accommodate pupils from kindergarten to junior high school, leading to congestion and the need for temporary solutions.

The Headmaster of Panpanso Krokesse MA Basic and Junior High School, Mr Daniel Kwao, expressed gratitude to the Foun­dation.

He explained that the existing primary block, also built by Blue Skies, currently houses pupils from primary to junior high school due to increased enrollment.

That, he said, has necessitated the partitioning of classrooms, cre­ating congestion and challenging teaching and learning conditions.

Mr Kwao noted that the new facility would significantly reduce overcrowding, improve academic performance, and encourage teach­er retention.

“This project will not only enhance our infrastructure but also boost enrollment and make the school a more conducive environ­ment for learning,” he indicated.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA

AMPADU AGYEMAN, NSAWAM