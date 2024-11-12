Book on role of state in cocoa production launched

A book which chronicles the role of the state on cocoa production has been launched in Accra.

The 242-page book, titled ‘Gha­na’s Cocoa Industry: The Role of the State,’ was authored by Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, a Business Management Consultant.

Offering a compelling analysis of the role of the state in cocoa production, the eleven-chapter book look at topics such as the origin and spread of cocoa culti­vation in the world, mobile phone revolution in cocoa farming in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustpha Yussif, said cocoa had played important role in the country’s economic and cultural history.

“The book by Dr Kwaku Ofo­su-Asare which examines the role of the state in the cocoa industry is apt and timely and will serve as a guide for policies to enhance the cocoa industry,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

The President said the govern­ment would work hard to position Ghana as the producer of best cocoa in the world.

He commended Dr Ofo­su-Asare for writing the book and noted that it would serve as guide to the government in initiating policies in order to enhance the sustainability of the cocoa industry.

Former President, John Agye­kum Kuffour, who was the guest of honour, in remarks made on his behalf by his Senior Aide and Spokesperson, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, lauded Dr Ofo­su-Asare for writing the book.

The former Dean of the school of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness of the University of Ghana, Professor Daniel Bruce, who reviewed the book, described it as “Well researched and present­ed and must-read for all.”

He said the book was simple and was easy to read and rec­ommended it to policy makers, players in the cocoa industry and the general public.

Dr Ofosu-Asare explaining the motivation of writing the book outlined that as a son of two cocoa farmers, he had strong affection and passion for cocoa farmers in particular and the cocoa industry in general, consid­ering the role the sector played to the development of the Ghanaian economy.

He said while doing his doctor­ate in Westminster, he decided to research into why Ghana refused to abolish COCOBOD when the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank recommended same in the 80s.

The Business Management Consultant further outlined that cocoa producing countries like Cote D’ Ivoire, Nigeria and Cameroon heeded to the advice of the Bretton Woods institu­tions and abolished their cocoa marketing institution.

Dr Ofosu-Asare suggested for a model cocoa farm to be established at the Tetteh Quarsh­ie Interchange in memory of Mr Tetteh Quarshie, who brought cocoa to Ghana.

The creation of the Model Cocoa Farm at Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, he said, would help attract tourists to the country.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr K. K Sarpong, who chaired the programme, commended Dr Ofosu-Asare writing the book to educate the public on the cocoa industry, which provided live­lihood to many Ghanaians and a major revenue earner for the government

