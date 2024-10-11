Empower grass-roots members to help break the 8 – Zabzugu Constituency PC

The Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Zabzugu Constituency of the North­ern Region, Alhaji Ali Fawaz, has stressed the need for the party to empower its grass roots members to enhance their efforts in achieving the goal of breaking the eight-year cycle.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times in Tamale yesterday, he said, “I have maintained close contact with the grass roots in my constituency, fostering strong relationships and attentively addressing their concerns.”

He underscored the importance of unity among supporters, members, and sym­pathisers of the party, urging them to avoid misunderstandings.

Alhaji Fawaz, who also serves as a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, recently donated motorbikes to orphanages within the constituency to facili­tate effective campaigning in their respective areas.

He stated that the support was to ensure that grassroots members conduct their party activities without facing significant obstacles.

He further noted that both constituency and regional executives must enhance their campaign strategies in collaboration with grassroots members to attract a larger num­ber of individuals to the party.

The Parliamentary Candidate highlighted his efforts in drilling multiple boreholes to address water shortages in the constituency.

Additionally, he mentioned the renovation of schools and support provided to the youth, women’s groups, and farmers within the constituency as part of the projects he had completed.

“I have secured numerous job opportu­nities for the youth throughout the constit­uency and continue to advocate additional employment for them,” he said.

Alhaji Fawaz further noted that the grass­roots were essential to the party’s activities, underscoring the importance of providing them with the necessary resources to ensure electoral success on December 7.

He stated that what was required at this moment was dedication, hard work, focus, and the ability to effectively communicate the party’s ideas to the public in all constitu­encies nationwide.

Consequently, Alhaji Fawaz urged the loyal supporters of the NPP to unite and view themselves as one cohesive family.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE