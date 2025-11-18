Brazilian Oscar discharged from hospital after five days
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was released from hospital on Sunday after being admitted for five days due to cardiac complications, his club Sao Paulo said.
The 34-year-old Brazilian suffered cardiac alterations during pre-season tests on Tuesday and was attended to by club staff and a medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita.
Extensive evaluations confirmed the diagnosis of vasovagal syncope, a common form of fainting caused by a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure.
“Stable and clinically well throughout the entire hospitalization period, the athlete will now follow a medical program of rest for the next few days,” Serie A side Sao Paulo said in a statement.
Oscar won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and the Chinese Super League three times with Shanghai Port. He returned to Sao Paulo in December last year, signing a three-year contract with his boyhood club.- Reuters