Breaking News: Daddy Lumba is dead – Family announces

Ghanaian music legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has died.

His family confirmed the sad news in a press release issued on Saturday, saying the 60-year-old passed away earlier in the day after a short illness.

“It is with profound sorrow and deep grief that the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana’s beloved musical icon,” the statement read.

Daddy Lumba was one of Ghana’s most celebrated highlife musicians. With a career spanning more than three decades, his songs touched millions, telling stories of love, pain, joy, and hope.

He was known for his powerful voice, emotional lyrics, and unique style that made him a household name across the country and beyond.

“His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience,” the family said.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss and promised to announce funeral arrangements in the coming days.

The statement was signed by Fati Ali Yallah, a lawyer from Baba Jamal & Associates, on behalf of the Fosu family.

Fans, fellow musicians, and Ghanaians across the country have started pouring out tributes on social media, remembering Daddy Lumba’s unmatched contribution to Ghanaian music.