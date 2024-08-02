Bulls, African Warriors RLFC crowned champions of 2024 Rugby League

The Bulls Rugby League FC demonstrated great finesse throughout the season to be crowned men’s champions of the 2024 Rugby League 13s.

Played at the University of Ghana rugby field, Bulls RLFC won all six games, including a shock 12-6 victory over last season’s champions and favourites for the title, Skolars.

Skolars, who were hot on the heels of the Bulls, hopedNungua Tigers would do them afavour by stopping the Bulls in their final game of the season.

However, the Tigers were blown away 22-0 to bring their total points tally to 18.

Skolars secured second place with 15 points; Accra Panthers placed third with 10 points; Accra Majestics Academy, African War­riors, and Nungua Tigers followed in that order.

In the youth division, African Warriors RLFC emerged as cham­pions with 15 points, having won five out of six games. This marks their third championship win.

Accra Panthers, Skolars, and Nungua Tigers followed in second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Speaking at the League trophy presentation ceremony, the Greater Accra Rugby League Regional Manager, Riddick Ali­bah, expressedhappinessover the championship’s success, stating that this year’s tournament has showcased the immense talent and passion within the rugby league community.

He congratulated both the Bulls RLFC and the African Warriors RLFC for their well-de­served victories.

The League Development Manager, Jafaru Awudu Musta­pha, expressed his satisfaction with the output of the teams and urged them to keep up the good work.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY