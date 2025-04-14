Academia exempt from post-retirement contract directive …Education Minister clarifies

The no-retirement con­tract directive issued by the government does not apply to academia, the Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddri­su, has clarified.

He explained that the special­ised nature of tertiary education made it peculiar as such its hu­man resource requirement would be determined by their respective councils.

Government took a major decision on post retirement con­tract of appointment to public service.

For a public servant who had attained the age of 60, the new government’s strong position is not to grant post retirement contract to such individuals.

At a press conference to announce the position of the government on this in Accra on Friday, Mr Iddrisu, however, clarified that those in the aca­demia and other places of higher learning would not be affected by the directive

“The essence of this briefing is to assure that the men and women in the academia are not affected by this decision,” he added.

He also assured that faculty and faculty members were ex­empted from the directive and as such must remain calm.

Mr Iddrisu said that for their purposes, they would go through their Councils, and the public service where necessary for those approvals to be granted.

“So the essence of this press briefing is just to assure aca­demia, lecturers, and students that the academic community, lecturers in universities and other institutions of higher learning in the tertiary institutions are exempted,” the Minister further gave the assurance

BY CLIFF EKUFUL