The Amnesty Inter­national (AI), Ghana has urged the gov­ernment to gradual­ly close down witch camps and reinte­grate the so-called accused persons back into the society.

The various witch camps in the country, it said were not a refuge rather symbol of societal neglect with limited access to water, safe housing, food and security, adding, “Reintegration must be accompa­nied by support systems, including housing, healthcare, and economic empowerment programmes.”

Ms Genevieve Partington (fourth from right) and other development partners launching the report Photo: Seth Osabukle

“These so-called ‘witch camps’ are not places of refuge; they are symbols of fear, exclusion, and deep-seated injustice,” it said.

The Country Director of AI Ghana, Ms Genevieve Partington made the call in Accra yesterday at the launch of Research Report on Witchcraft Accusations in Ghana.

Dubbed; “Branded for life: How witchcraft accusations lead to hu­man rights violations of hundreds of women in Northern Ghana.”

Also, she called on the Speak­er of Parliament to prioritise the passing of the Anti-Witchcraft Bill officially known as the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill.

The bill was reintroduced as a private members bill in February, led by Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, aims to safeguard victims and crimi­nalise the act of declaring, accusing, naming, or labelling individuals as witches.

Furthermore, Ms Partington urged the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to intensify efforts in educating communities especially the youth of the dangers of accusing vulnerable women of witchcraft and casting them out of communities.

“We call on CSOs to increase public education and awareness campaigns to challenge myths, educate communities, and pro­mote the rights of elderly women to help reduce and eventually end witchcraft accusations, this requires dismantling the harmful beliefs that fuel them,” she stressed.

Moreover, she advocated stronger enforcement of existing human rights protections laws, adding that the government must move beyond rhetoric and take meaningful steps to end this injustice.

Presenting the report, the Am­nesty International West and Cen­tral Africa Regional Office, Michele Eken said AI found that the state does not provide enough protec­tive measures for women accused of witchcraft or at risk of being accused thereby violating their right to life and security.

Additionally, she said a research conducted by AI from November 26 to December 9, 2023, and from April 21 to May 8, 2024 and inter­viewed 93 people who were accused of witchcraft, including 82 women across four camps in the Northern and North East Regions, found that they were afraid to report witch­craft-related abuses to the police.

She noted that out of the 93 in­terviewed, only one person attempt­ed to report that incident however, no systematic investigation was conducted.

“Under international law, reli­gious beliefs are protected, and as such the belief in witchcraft shall not be condemned, however, harmful practices linked to a belief are not protected and should be criminalised to serve as a deterrent and prevent future incidents, unfor­tunately, there is currently no law criminalising witchcraft accusations and related abuses in Ghana,” she noted.

She noted that, some wom­en were not registered into the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Programme (LEAP) despite qualifying for it, and also complained that the payments were often delayed and insufficient for their needs.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA