Catholic Church rejects $40,000 from Kenya’s president

Kenya’s Catholic Church has re­jected a donation of about $40,000 (£32,000) made by President William Ruto.

He offered the money towards the building of a priest’s house and as a gift to the choir during Mass on Sunday at the Soweto Catholic Church in the capital, Nairobi.

The donation followed a recent statement by Catholic bishops, who had hit out at the government for failing to fulfil their electoral promises.

Churches have been under pres­sure this year from young anti-tax protesters who have accused them of being too close to politicians.

Following Ruto’s much-publi­cised donation on Sunday, many Kenyans urged the Catholic Church to reject the money.

The president had given around 2.6m Kenyan shillings ($20,000, £16,000) in cash, pledged the rest of the money later and also prom­ised to give the parish a bus.

The Catholic Archbishop of Nai­robi, Philip Anyolo, said the cash would be returned over “ethical concerns and the need to safeguard the Church from being used for political purposes”.

He also declined his other pledg­es and said a donation of 200,000 Kenyan shillings made by the Gov­ernor of Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja – who attended the same service, was also being handed back.

“The Catholic Church strongly discourages the use of church events such as fundraisers and gatherings as platforms for political self-promotion,” Archbishop Any­olo said.

Such donations were in breach of the church directives as well as the Kenyan law, he added.

The long ties between church­es and political institutions – in a country where more than 80 per cent of the population are Chris­tian – seem to be fraying. —BBC