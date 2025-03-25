Veep hails Namibia’s first female president as symbol of African women’s resilience

Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has described the inauguration of Namibia’s first female president, Netumbo Nan­di-Ndaitwah, as a powerful reflection of the resilience and determination of African women.

In a message shared on her official Facebook page on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she was honoured to witness what she called a historic moment for the continent.

“Her leadership is a testament to the strength, resilience, and determination of African women,” she wrote. “May she continue to inspire men and women across the continent and prove that with courage and commitment, no dream is beyond reach.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was in Namibia as part of Gha­na’s delegation to the swearing-in ceremony of President Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The event, held on March 21, 2025, also marked Namibia’s 35th Independence Day anniversary.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, a long-standing member of Namibia’s ruling SWAPO party, assumes office following decades of public service.

Her inauguration was attended by several African leaders, international dignitaries, and representatives of regional institutions.

In her first address as president, she touched on issues of governance, regional cooperation, economic diversification, youth unemployment, and climate change.