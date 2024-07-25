Chiefs demand Kenyasi-Hwediem road fixed

The Chiefs and people of three traditional areas in the Ahafo Region have appealed to the government to fix the 8.2 kilometres Kenyasi – Hwediem road,which has been in a deplorable state for more than a decade.

According to the people from Kenyasi No 1, Hwediem and Kenyasi No 2, if the contractor did not resume on the roadby August 6, 2024, they would be compelled to demonstrate, as their last resort.

Addressing a news conference at Kenyasi on Thursday, the Acting President of the Ahafo Kenyasi Development Associ­ation (AKDA), Nana Akwasi Agyemang, said they were resorting to protest because their concerns had been ignored for “far too long.”

He said they were disappointed in the government, claiming that the numerous promises made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo and the Minister of Roads and Highways to fix the road had not been honoured.

The news conference was attended by the sub – chiefs from the three areas, officials of AKDA, youth associations, and a section of residents.

Nana Agyemang alleged that $9.1 million paid by Newmont Gold to the contractor, Kofi Job construc­tion Limited, for the asphaltic construction of the road, not been accounted for.

He further urged all natives of Ahafo Kenyasi and Hwediem both local and abroad, businesses, institutions, various driver unions, artisans, traders and health care providers to join the scheduled demonstration.

“While we remained committed to peaceful grievance resolution, we will have no choice than to continue to embark on series of demonstra­tions until the 8.2km road is fixed. We are hopeful the government and other key state institutions will listen and urgently take concrete steps to fix the Kenyasi – Hwediem stretch,” he emphasise.

The Saamanhene of Ken­yasi No 1 Traditional Council (KTC), Nana Anim Dankwa, on behalf of the Paramount chiefs of Hwediem, Kenyasi No I and Kenyasi No 2, Osuodumgya Ap­piah – Dwaa Boafo, Osahene Osei Kofi Abiri and Odeneho Kwabe­na Nsiah Ababio respectively, said staging a demonstration was their last resort.

The Saamanhene claimed that nananom had sent series of petitions to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo, past and current Ministers of Roads and Highways, Ahafo regional minis­ter, George Yaw Boakye, and the various District Chief Executives to fix the stretch but to no avail.

“We have given the govern­ment up to August 6, 2024 to order the contractor, Kofi Job Construction Limited, to return to the road to complete the project. Unending protests and demonstrations will be the order of the day until our request is met,” he said.

FROM EMMANUEL ADU GYAMFI, KENYASI