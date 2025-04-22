Christians mark Easter with church services, picnics, family gathering

CHRISTIANS across the country marked Easter celebrations with church activities, joyous gather­ings, solemn reflections, and commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ – a central event in the Christian faith.

Many also engaged in family outings, picnics, community feasts, egg hunts, and charity events to share the spirit of love, hope, and renewal that Easter represents.

Stephanie Birikorang reports from Accra that the Paramount Chief of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Obrempong Dr Wetse Kojo II, called for a deeper understanding of spirituality and greater unity among people of faith.

Obrempong Dr Wetse Kojo II (sixth from right) with other chiefs and leaders of the church. Photos Stephanie Birikorang •

Scene from the Laboma Beach Resort Some children of the Church of Pentecost North Kaneshie Central Assembly going through face painting exercise Some of the children having fun Women of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church performing lime and spoon race

He emphasised the importance of spiritual strength and knowledge in one’s journey with God, explaining that his visit to the church was just as meaningful as a visit to a shrine. He noted that approach­ing such sacred places with spiritual readi­ness allows one to truly witness the power and wonders of God.

Speaking at a visit to the Church of Pentecost, Bethel Assembly-Sempe on Easter Sunday in Accra, he expressed concern about the lack of proper under­standing among many Christians, noting that it often results in believers pretending rather than living out their faith sincerely.

According to the Chief, this igno­rance undermines true spiritual growth and commitment. He encouraged the congregation to embrace learning and take advantage of the clear and accessi­ble teachings provided by the Church of Pentecost to deepen their knowledge and walk with God.

Dr Wetse Kojo II also urged the church to recognise that traditional rulers were not limited in their spiritual roles, noting that, historically, they held both di­vine and secular authority. He referenced Biblical times when kings exercised both forms of power, not for personal gain, but in alignment with God’s guidance.

Pastor Nehemiah Adjartey of the Church of Pentecost, Mamprobi, in his sermon called on Christians to fully embrace the redemptive power of Christ’s death and resurrection, which marks the foundation of the Easter celebration.

“Jesus died and rose on the third day, and just as He did, all humans will one day die and resurrect for judgment, our bodies may be buried, but our souls and spirits continue the journey.”

Pastor Adjartey also affirmed that Christ’s death brought complete healing to both the sick and the living, having taken the key of death from the devil and broken every curse.

Parishioners of the Holy Family Cath­olic Church at Mataheko, Accra, along with their friends and families, celebrated Easter Monday with a vibrant community picnic filled with traditional games, local dishes, and shared fellowship.

Organised on the theme: ‘Unity and Celebration,’ the event featured various fun activities, including athletics, football, indoor games such as Oware and Ludo, and a special penalty shootout involving both women and the elderly.

Children were not left out, as their section was packed with excitement, in­cluding a bouncy castle and a dedicated food service area.

Explaining the essence of the celebra­tion, Chairman of the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC), Mr Daniel Dick­son-Dogbe, said the event aimed to create an atmosphere of joy and reflection while rein­forcing the values of love, truth, and family that Easter represents.

At Laboma Beach Resort, Easter Monday was marked with vibrant and engaging activities as revellers flocked the shoreline to un­wind and celebrate the holiday. Families and groups of friends gathered under canopies and on picnic mats, enjoying the serene coastal atmosphere and each other’s company.

The resort offered a range of recre­ational options, including swimming in the ocean’s refreshing waves, horse riding along the beach, and lively music that kept the festive spirit alive throughout the day. Children played in the sand while adults participated in games and shared meals, making it a wholesome experience for all ages.

From Bono Region, Daniel Dz­irasah reports that most churches in the Sunyani municipality marked this year’s Easter festivities with mega church ser­vices with their huge followers in atten­dance.

Preaching the sermon on the theme: ‘Jesus Christ Resurrection, our Justifica­tion,’ a quotation from Romans 4:25, the Sunyani Area Head Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, James Gabriel, stressed that Christ Jesus paid the ultimate sacrifice for mankind to atone for our sins when He was crucified on the cross.

He, therefore, urged Christians to give true meaning to their faith by living a clean life devoid of sin. “Your body should be a daily sacrifice to God, let God Know that you are always available to Him”

On his part, the Sunyani District Pas­tor of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Benjamin Kwasi Ampofo, called on regulatory authorities to live up to their responsibilities to curtail the influx of illicit drugs into the system which he noted was destroying the youth of the country.