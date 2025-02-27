Clergy urged to complement govt’s job creation efforts

The President of the Evangel­ical Lutheran Church of Gha­na, Reverend John Shadrack Donkoh, has called on religious leaders to complement government’s efforts of creating jobs for the youth, and not to only concentrate on the spiritual welfare of their members.

He said that youth unemployment in the country was becoming worrying as most of them were idle, frustrated and poor, hindering their participa­tion in religious activities as well as contributing meaningfully to national development.

Rev. Donkoh made the call on Sunday during a dedication ceremony of the church’s ultra-modern new All Saint Lutheran Congregation building, at Anyaa, in Accra.

He said the church had over the years supported its members and non-members through, but not limit­ed to donations, school fees payment for those interested in vocational training and other formal education and healthcare, as part of their hu­manitarian programme.

Rev. Donkoh indicated that the church had plans of establishing a pure water factory to supply the schools and community with its products.

“And of course, also the children that are in the school. We want to begin vocational Bible school for them whenever school is over, we en­courage them to identify atheir talents and motivate and guide them so that they can choose good careers for the future.

Rev. Donkoh continue that, “these are long-term kind of projects that we have in mind and many other things, but we want to spend our time teaching our members, especially the children, in the fear of the Lord because the Bible says.”

He urged the unemployed youth to believe in God and not to allow the situation to lead them to indulge in malpractices that may endanger their lives and as well be dealt with by the law.

Rev. Donkoh then urged the church to support unemployed youth, and not targeting only members, but non-members as well.

