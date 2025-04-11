 Cocaine plane saga: MP not the problem, govt’s reaction is – Baffour Awuah

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and a key member of the Constitution­al, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has responded to the ongoing standoff between Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Minority spokesperson, and the government.

Speaking on JoyNews Desk, Mr Awuah clarified that the issue at hand was not Rev. Fordjour’s actions, but the government’s reaction to his calls for transparency and answers.

He stressed that Rev. Fordjour’s intention was never to accuse the government but to seek clarification on essential matters.

“Rev. Ntim Fordjour is not the problem. He only demanded answers; he never accused the government,” Mr Awuah explained, defending Ford­jour’s position.

He said Rev. Fordjour, speaking on behalf of the Minority, raised concerns about the government’s in­consistent responses to his legitimate questions.

Mr Awuah further emphasised that the press conference held by Rev. Fordjour was not meant to accuse the government but to seek clarity.

“The press conference was to seek clarity, not to accuse anyone,” he mentioned.

“Do you think it’s appropriate to put everything out in the public domain? Is that what you want us to do?” he asked.

While Mr Awuah acknowledged that the government had initially shown some willingness to cooperate, he expressed disappointment at the subsequent dismissal of the issue by government spokespersons.

“The government showed some initial intention to cooperate, which was commendable. However, when a government spokesperson dismissed the entire issue, it raised questions about their sincerity,” he said.

Moreover, Mr Awuah criticised the government’s lack of cooperation and its apparent disinterest in resolving the matter.

“The very people who should be in­terested in this have acted in bad faith. The government has shown a clear intention not to cooperate,” he noted.

He said the government’s failure to engage only exacerbated the problem.

He also explained that the Minori­ty had hoped to address the issue through the Parliamentary Select Committee on Interior and Defence, which he described as the most appro­priate, trusted, and secure forum for handling such sensitive matters.

“These matters need to be handled in a trusted and secure forum, not just aired in the public domain,” Mr Awuah added .—myjoyonline.com