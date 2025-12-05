Committee on Defence and Interior Considers Ministry Of Interior And its Agencies 2026 Budget Estimates

The Committee on Defence and Interior, led by its Chairman James Agalga has met the Ministry of Interior and its agencies to consider their 2026 Annual Estimates.

Earlier on, the Ministry and its agencies delivered a detailed presentation outlining their budget performance summary for 2025. They highlighted major achievements, ongoing projects and the 2026 expenditure details.

A significant challenge faced by the agencies is the budget’s inability to meet the agencies’ critical needs leading to a number of unpaid arrears and a halt in the completion of projects.

The Chairman of the Committee commended the Ministry and its agencies for their insightful presentations, assuring the full unwavering support of the Committee.

He added that the Committee, along with the Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka would engage the Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson to discuss the way forward.