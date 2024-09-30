Court invalidates 1,000 voter transfers to Manhyia South constituency

The Magistrate’s Court in Kumasi has invalidated at least 1,000 voter transfers to the Manhyia South constituency.

The court, presided by the Magistrate, Gyaawa Donkor, therefore, ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to take immedi­ate steps to return all the affected voters to their original constituen­cies.

The court, arrived at the verdict after a complaint was brought before it by lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the New Patri­otic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Manhyia South, who claimed he detected that the transfers had been orchestrated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Awuah, after uncovering

the illegal transfers, mobilised poll­ing station executives and residents to raise objection, indicating that these transfers involved individuals, who did not reside in the constit­uency.

The objections were formalised through the completion of Ob­jection Forms in accordance with Regulation 23 of CI 91, which indicated that the transferred voters were not residents of the constituency.

On September 20, 2024, during the court’s hearing on the matter, landlords of the properties, which the affect­ed voters used to register, testified before the court by denying that the indi­viduals live at those addresses.

When the Ghana News Agency reached out to the NDC Parliamentary candi­date, Ms Rita Gyamfua Amonu, after the court’s ruling, she opted not to talk about the issue. —GNA