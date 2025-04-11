No more NHIS, statutory payment delays – Dep. Finance Min.

The government will ensure prompt and consistent transfers to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and other statutory funds to improve service delivery and strengthen public confidence in the system, says the Deputy Min­ister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem

Speaking at the launch of the 50th anniversary celebration of the School of Medical Sciences (SMS) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Tech­nology (KNUST) in Kumasi, the deputy minister reiterated the government’s renewed focus on ensuring the timely release of funds as part of broader efforts to improve public financial man­agement.

Mr Ampem (second from left) being assisted by Prof. (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson (fifth from right), Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Dr Frank Amoakohene (fifth from left), Ashanti Regional Minister and other dignitaries to cut the cake

“Transfers to the NHIS and other statutory funds will be done promptly going forward,” Mr Am­pem said, adding “This is essential to ensure that institutions like the National Health Insurance Authority can function efficient­ly and deliver services without delay.”

“As part of this renewed commitment, we have already transferred GH¢1.4 billion to the NHIS this year, and we are en­suring that such payments are not only made, but made on time,” he said.

The assurance comes in the wake of long-standing concerns from healthcare providers about delayed reimbursements from the NHIS, which have often threat­ened the sustainability of health­care delivery across the country.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency, noted that in line with President Mahama’s directive, government has uncapped the National Health Insurance Fund, paving the way for more flexible and responsive financing of healthcare services.

He added that timely transfers to statutory funds such as the Dis­trict Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), and the Road Fund were also critical to the government’s broader devel­opment goals.

“Delays in these statutory pay­ments often undermine service delivery at the local level. Going forward, the Ministry of Finance is working to streamline fund dis­bursement processes and enhance transparency to build trust and efficiency,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister also em­phasised government’s investment in healthcare infrastructure, citing the allocation of over GH¢2 billion in the 2025 Budget for projects to be executed between now and 2028.

“GH¢200 million has been ear­marked for the year 2025 alone, with priority given to critical proj­ects such as those initiated here at KNUST,” he said.

The Deputy Minister praised KNUST for its outstanding con­tribution to health education in Ghana and assured that govern­ment would continue to support institutions that play a vital role in national development.

“KNUST is not just a centre of learning; it is a partner in building a healthier Ghana. The government remains committed to working with you to expand training opportunities, improve infrastructure, and deliver better healthcare to every Ghanaian,” Mr Ampem said.

BY TIMES REPORTER