No more NHIS, statutory payment delays – Dep. Finance Min.

The government will ensure prompt and consistent transfers to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and other statutory funds to improve service delivery and strengthen public confidence in the system, says the Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem
Speaking at the launch of the 50th anniversary celebration of the School of Medical Sciences (SMS) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, the deputy minister reiterated the government’s renewed focus on ensuring the timely release of funds as part of broader efforts to improve public financial management.
“Transfers to the NHIS and other statutory funds will be done promptly going forward,” Mr Ampem said, adding “This is essential to ensure that institutions like the National Health Insurance Authority can function efficiently and deliver services without delay.”
“As part of this renewed commitment, we have already transferred GH¢1.4 billion to the NHIS this year, and we are ensuring that such payments are not only made, but made on time,” he said.
The assurance comes in the wake of long-standing concerns from healthcare providers about delayed reimbursements from the NHIS, which have often threatened the sustainability of healthcare delivery across the country.
The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency, noted that in line with President Mahama’s directive, government has uncapped the National Health Insurance Fund, paving the way for more flexible and responsive financing of healthcare services.
He added that timely transfers to statutory funds such as the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), and the Road Fund were also critical to the government’s broader development goals.
“Delays in these statutory payments often undermine service delivery at the local level. Going forward, the Ministry of Finance is working to streamline fund disbursement processes and enhance transparency to build trust and efficiency,” he stated.
The Deputy Minister also emphasised government’s investment in healthcare infrastructure, citing the allocation of over GH¢2 billion in the 2025 Budget for projects to be executed between now and 2028.
“GH¢200 million has been earmarked for the year 2025 alone, with priority given to critical projects such as those initiated here at KNUST,” he said.
The Deputy Minister praised KNUST for its outstanding contribution to health education in Ghana and assured that government would continue to support institutions that play a vital role in national development.
“KNUST is not just a centre of learning; it is a partner in building a healthier Ghana. The government remains committed to working with you to expand training opportunities, improve infrastructure, and deliver better healthcare to every Ghanaian,” Mr Ampem said.
