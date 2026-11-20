The Judicial Service of Ghana has announced that courts across the country will resume normal sittings on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, following the suspension of the industrial action by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and the Senior Staff Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana (SSAJUG).

The decision follows discussions between the leadership of the two associations and the management of the Judicial Service, which resulted in a mutual understanding.

In a press release dated November 9, 2026, with reference number JSG/CD/05/26, the Judicial Service said all staff were expected to resume work immediately.

The Service also apologised to the President, the Executive arm of Government, the Speaker of Parliament, Members of Parliament, the legal profession and the general public for the inconvenience caused by the industrial action.

It acknowledged the disruption to the administration of justice and the difficulties court users experienced during the period.

The Judicial Service further thanked stakeholders for their patience and understanding, adding that it remained committed to ensuring the smooth and timely delivery of justice across the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey