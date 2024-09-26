Dates announced for GPL outstanding games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the dates for four outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) games involving Samartex FC and Nsoatreman FC who were involved in the 2024-25 CAF interclub competitions.

According to a release by the Football Association, the match day two fixture between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC will come off at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Wednesday, October 2, at 3pm.

On the same day, defending League champions, Samartex FC, will take on Bibiani Gold Stars FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

On Wednesday October 9, Nsoatreman FC will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Nana Konamansah Park at 3pm, while Medeama SC host Samartex FC in a Western derby originally billed for match day 3 at 6pm.