Declare state of emergency in galamsey areas …Eco-conscious Citizens demand

BY PRINCE ADDO FFRIMPONG

The Executive Director of Eco-conscious Citizens, Awula Serwah, has revived calls on the government to declare a state of emergency in illegal mining areas, warning that the continued pollution of Ghana’s water bodies poses a serious threat to public health and the environment.

She said the government could stop illegal mining if it demonstrated the political will to take robust action against perpetrators.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Eco-conscious Citizens banner at the Eco Bus Stop in Accra yesterday, Awula Serwah indicated that the initiative was aimed at using public spaces to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Atewa Forest Reserve and Ghana’s environment.

She stated that the Atewa Forest Reserve, which was declared a forest reserve about 100 years ago, was under threat from illegal miners, poachers and other activities.

According to her, the campaign was seeking to have the reserve declared a national park to provide it with greater protection.

The Executive Director also noted that the forest was the source of three rivers – Birim, Ayensu and Densu – and provided drinking water to more than five million Ghanaians.

“When you start polluting the Atewa Forest Reserve, it affects the drinking water of over five million Ghanaians,” she stated.

Ms Serwah also undercored the importance of protecting the forest’s endangered flora and fauna, describing the reserve as a critical habitat that must be preserved.

She commended JCS Investments Limited for supporting the campaign by providing an eco-friendly bus stop for a campaign banner.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JCS Investments, Ms Patricia Safo, said greater public awareness and action was required to protect the environment.

Ms Safo mentioned that individuals must consider the impact of their daily activities on the planet.

She said the company supported the construction of the eco-centric bus stop in collaboration with the relevant municipal authorities to create a public platform for promoting environmental issues.

According to her, the initiative was born out of the need to create dedicated spaces where environmental concerns could be highlighted, particularly at public places.

Ms Safo noted that JCS Investments had operated as an impact investment company for more than 20 years and remained committed to initiatives that promoted environmental sustainability.

She urged individuals to reflect on their everyday actions and determine whether they were contributing positively to the environment or degrading it.

BY PRINCE ADDO FFRIMPONG

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