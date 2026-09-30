Diaspora African Forum honours Nana Yaa Sarpong with Women of Excellence Award At UNGA

Ambassador Dr. Erieka Bennett, Founder and Head of Mission of the Diaspora African Forum (DAF) Embassy for the African Diaspora, has presented the prestigious Women of Excellence Award to Nana Yaa Sarpong, Founder of Women in Sustainability Africa (WiSA).

The presentation took place during the Africa Media Leaders Roundtable held on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The award celebrates Nana Yaa Sarpong’s contribution to advancing sustainable development, women’s leadership and transformative initiatives across Africa.

In presenting the award, Ambassador Bennett reinforced the importance of women lifting other women as they climb the leadership ladder.

WiSA is a Coordinating Pan-African Organization that work with other CSOs, Corporate Institutions, local and International Development Organizations and individuals to bring all women and women groups together (especially those at the grassroots level) to foster the achievement of the SDGs across Africa.

WiSA stands for the development of new perspectives and catalytic ideas towards accelerating growth for the achievement of the SDGs including Gender Inequality.

WiSA believes that to build a sustainable Africa, women must be pushed and supported to lead the drive for the achievement of the SDGs so we can leave this world in a better shape than we came to meet it. And this must be achieved alongside bridging the gender inequality gap through a two-pronged approach.

The awards are presented in two distinguished categories:

Living Legends Award, honouring pioneering women whose remarkable contributions have paved the way for future generations.

Women of Excellence Award, recognising women whose leadership, achievements and continued contributions are helping to shape Africa and the global African community.

The Living Legends category has previously honoured seven distinguished women including Chief Mrs. Dorothy Chinyere Anyiam-Osigwe, H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini Zuma, H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, H.E. Joyce Banda, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and H.E. Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh Perry, among other iconic figures.

Through the recognitions, the DAF Embassy continues to spotlight women whose leadership, service and contributions represent important chapters in Africa’s continuing journey toward empowerment and development.

The Women of Excellence Award was conceived as a platform to recognise women of Africa and women of African descent whose contributions have advanced the struggle for political, social and economic independence through excellence and meaningful engagement.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme