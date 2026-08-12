Democracy Cup 2026: Speaker receives trophy as Hearts, Kotoko gear up for decisive clash

The countdown to the 2026 Democracy Cup has officially begun after the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament received the trophy for this year’s edition, setting the stage for the third showdown between Ghana’s football giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The prestigious match is scheduled for Friday, August 28, 2026 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Democracy Cup was conceived and championed by the Speaker as a platform to promote national unity through football.

With the first two editions split evenly, anticipation is high. Asante Kotoko won the inaugural Democracy Cup in 2024, while Hearts of Oak responded with victory in 2025.

This year’s clash will therefore be decisive. The winner will take a permanent lead in the head-to-head record of the tournament.

At the trophy handover ceremony, the Speaker expressed profound gratitude to the Ghana Football Association and the leadership of both clubs for supporting the vision behind the Democracy Cup.

He urged players, officials, and supporters to see the match beyond rivalry and treat it as a celebration of Ghana’s democratic values.

“A football match, like an election, has winners and losers, but the bond of our nation must never break at the final whistle,” he stated.

“Let us show the world that Ghana can compete fiercely yet remain united, peaceful, and proud. I urge all Ghanaians to come out in numbers to Baba Yara and witness a spectacle that reflects the true spirit of our democracy,” he added.

The Speaker noted that the Democracy Cup goes beyond sport, serving as a reminder of civic responsibility, peaceful coexistence, and national pride.

With Ghana’s two biggest clubs set to battle it out in Kumasi, organizers expect a massive turnout. Football fans, political leaders, and dignitaries are expected to converge on the Baba Yara Stadium for what many are already calling one of the most memorable Super Clashes in Ghanaian football history.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme