Development partners meet Gender Minister on Ghana’s Social Protection agenda 

Development Partners working in the social protection space have met with the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, to deepen collaboration and support efforts to address growing vulnerabilities among Ghana’s population.

Development partners including UNICEF, the World Bank and the Foreign Commonwealth Development Organization, sought to explore strategic ways of improving the design, coordination, and financing of social protection (SP) programmes in Ghana.

Discussions centred on key priorities such as increasing the national budget allocation for social protection, implementing reforms under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme and the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), and introducing future increases in LEAP cash grants as part of efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.

Development Partners highlighted the importance of operationalising the LEAP Indexation Mechanism, a benchmark introduced under the IMF programme to ensure that benefits are indexed to inflation and gradually cover at least 20% of household consumption.

The meeting also touched on the ongoing LEAP reassessment, the development of a shock-responsive SP strategy, and the need for a strong and inclusive national social registry that supports policy targeting and programme delivery.

Emphasis was placed on building partnerships with the private sector to enhance delivery and sustainability of social protection systems in Ghana.

Particular attention was given to interventions aimed at vulnerable groups, including adolescent girls.

The partners expressed interest in empowerment programmes, development of tools to combat teenage pregnancy, and strategies to engage boys and promote positive masculinity as part of the broader gender equality agenda.

Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey reaffirmed government’s commitment, led by President John Dramani Mahama, to ensuring that social protection is given the priority and visibility it deserves in public policy.

She stressed the importance of collaboration among government institutions to deliver integrated services, and called for improved coordination across programmes through tools that allow institutions to access and utilize data from the social registry.

The Sector Minister also emphasized government’s dedication to strengthening gender-responsive policies, ensuring that both boys and girls are not left behind in the drive for equality and sustainable development.

Development Partners welcomed government’s renewed commitment and pledged continued support in areas such as technical assistance, capacity building, policy development, and resource mobilization to ensure that social protection reaches all who need it – especially in the face of rising poverty and widening regional inequalities.