Djokovic crashes out at Indian Wells

Five-time champion, Novak Djokovic, tumbled out of the Indian Wells ATP Masters on Saturday, falling in his first match to lucky loser, Botic van de Zandschulp, as two-time de­fending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, advanced.

“No excuses for a poor per­formance,” 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said after 37 unforced errors in a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 defeat.

“It doesn’t feel great when you play this way on the court,” he added. “But congratulations to my opponent – just a bad day in the office, I guess, for me.”

Djokovic is just the latest in van de Zandschulp’s string of superstar victims.

He stunned Alcaraz at the US Open last year before beating Rafael Nadal in Davis Cup in what proved the Spanish great’s last match.

“I think I kept my cool during the whole match,” said van de Zandschulp. “I know if I go into the match and lose my cool, especially against the big players, it’s going to be a really tough day. That’s always one thing I’m trying to do well.”