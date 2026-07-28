Dome Kwabenya MP tours ongoing road projects in her constituency, commends progress

Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Elikplim Akurugu, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 toured ongoing road rehabilitation projects in the constituency to assess the progress of work.

The tour was undertaken with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East, officials of the Ga East Municipal Assembly and engineers.

The team inspected ongoing works on the Grand Star Hotel-Nama Road at Musuku, the Ashongman Pure Water Road and road projects at Taifa.

Speaking after the inspection, Ms Akurugu said the visit was to monitor the projects after sod was cut a few months ago.

She said she was impressed with the progress made by the contractors, noting that some of the projects were about 80 per cent complete.

According to her, drainage and gutter construction had largely been completed, leaving the asphalt surfacing to be done.

“We are impressed with the work going on,” she said, while commending the contractors for the quality of work.

The MP, however, expressed concern over delays caused by utility service providers, particularly the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Limited.

She explained that the relocation of electricity poles, transformers and water pipelines had delayed some aspects of the road works.

Ms Akurugu said the Ga East Municipal Assembly would engage the service providers to help speed up the projects.

She thanked residents for their patience during the construction period and assured them that the temporary inconvenience would soon give way to better roads.

The MP said she would continue to lobby for more road projects to improve movement within the constituency.

The Roads Engineer of the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Daniel Ochere, said the inspection formed part of the assembly’s routine monitoring of the projects.

He said the contractors were working according to schedule and were expected to complete the projects within the 18-month contract period.

By: Jacob Aggrey