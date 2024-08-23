Land surveyors urged to adopt AI

Land surveyors have been urged to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their practices in order to keep pace with global advance­ments, and enhance the accuracy and efficiency of land surveying in the country.

“The next significant develop­ment in the field is the application of Geospatial AI, which combined artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geospatial data analysis to transform how land surveys are conducted,” the Member of Parlia­ment (MP) for AhafoAno South in the Ashanti region, Mr Francis Manu-Adabor, has stated.

He was delivering a keynote address at the 2024 Annual Con­ference organised by the Land Surveying Division of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) in Koforidua, yesterday on the theme ‘Revolutionising Land Surveying: Unleashing the Power of Geospatial Artificial Intelligence and Other Modern Techniques.’

It brought together senior offi­cials, industry leaders, and surveying professionals to discuss the impact of AI on the land surveying profes­sion, and explore ways to use these technologies to advance the sector.

Mr Manu-Adabor highlighted the historical evolution of land surveying, from the use of basic tools to advanced electronic distance measurement equipment and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

“Traditional land surveying meth­ods, while reliable, are increasingly challenged by the need for more precise, scalable, and efficient tech­niques. Geospatial AI offers a trans­formative solution by enhancing data analysis, pattern recog

and automation in land surveying,” Mr Manu-Adabor noted. He further elaborated on how Geospatial AI, when combined with modern tech­niques like drone technology and satellite imaging, couldrevolutionise land surveying in Ghana.

He pointed out that drones equipped with high-resolution sen­sors were already proving invaluable

information for capturing detailed spatial data over large areas, espe­cially in remote or difficult-to-access regions.

“When these technologies are paired with AI-driven analytics, they promise unparalleled accuracy and real-time updates, which are essential for infrastructure development and environmental management,” he said.

Mr Manu-Adabor also stressed the importance of updating educa­tional curricula to prepare the next generation of land surveyors.

Moreover, he called on Ghanaian universities and training institutions to incorporate programming, ma­chine learning, and spatial analytics into their programmes to ensure that future professionals were equipped with the skills needed to leverage Geo AI fully.

“The future of land surveying in Ghana lies in the seamless inte­gration of Geospatial AI, drone technology, and open geospatial solutions,” he said, adding that em­bracing these transformative tools and techniques could revolutionise mapping, managing, and planning the physical world, unlocking new levels of efficiency and insight.

Addressing potential challenges, Mr Manu-Adabor acknowledged the ethical considerations and the need to ensure data accuracy and manage the reliability of AI-driven processes.

He called for continuous profes­sional development, and a commit­ment to excellence and integrity to overcome these challenges.

With the right investments in technology and education, Mr Ma­nu-Adabor concluded that Ghana’s land surveying sector was poised to lead a revolution that could sig­nificantly contribute to the nation’s sustainable development goals.

Supporting this vision, GhIS President, Surveyor DrAntony Ar­ko-Adjei, emphasised that emerging technologies are redefining the entire surveying profession.

He urged professional surveyors to embrace these advancements while upholding high ethical stan­dards and maintaining public trust in their work.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH