Don’t undermine electoral process and subvert will of electorate …Torgbui Salu III to politicians

The Chief of Anlo Afiadenyigba in the Keta Munici­pality of the Volta Region, Torgbui Salu III, has urged stakeholders involved in the coun­try’s elections not to do anything to undermine the process and com­promise the peace of the nation.

According to him, “as the po­litical climate is heating up in the run up to December 7, my humble appeal is to the political parties, the Electoral Commission, the security services, the citizens and other agencies involved in the elector­al process not to do anything to subvert the will of the people in any way”.

“Blood must not be shed for one to assume power, election certainly does not call for bloodshed,” he added.

Torgbui Salu speaking at the 70th anniversary of his enstool­ment as a chief of the area last Sat­urday urged the citizenry to shun any group of politicians that would want to incite them to disturb the peace of the land and also charged chiefs not to entertain such politi­cians in their communities.

“We must send strong signals to them that we value our people, and they cannot use them for vio­lence, we are one people trying to advance the fortunes of our dear nation through political ideologies this does not certainly call for bloodshed, as such let us play our role effectively in nation building for prosperity to judge.”

The event held on the theme: “Changing landscape of traditional leadership: Repositioning the Salu Stool for community develop­ment,” attracted government offi­cials, religious leaders and members of the Anlo Traditional Council led by the Awadada of Anlo, Togbi Awusi II.

The occasion was also used to introduce Seyram Klinogo as the Agbatadua and Mama Biana Xormenyae as the Queen Mother to the stool.

Togbi Salu who was only four years old when he was enstooled as a chief gave thanks to the almighty God for his guidance and protec­tion and the people of Anlo Afiad­enyagba for their commitment and prayers that has brought him this far especially, the council of elders and Amegavi Klinogo who was charged by the Awormefia, Togbui Sri II to act in his name as he was only a child at the time of his enstoolment.

The Awadada of Anlo, Togbui Awusi II, commended the chiefs and people of the area for rallying behind their chief since he was enstooled some 70 years ago.

He urged other communities within the Anlo state to emulate their shining example towards building the Anlo state into an en­viable community among the rest of the people.

The Dufia of Anlo Afiadenyig­ba, Torgbui Kadzahlo III, urged the youth to distance themselves from vices that have engulfed other communities, warning that the traditional area would not counte­nance such deviant behaviour and would not intercede on their behalf when they go against the law.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMA­FA-AKPALU – ANLO-AFIADE­NYIGBA