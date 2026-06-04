KATH resumes emergency admissions

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has resumed the admission of dire emergency cases at its Accident and Emergency (A&E) Centre, following a temporary suspension announced on Tuesday evening due to severe congestion.

Management had earlier halted new admissions after the 37-bed facility became overwhelmed, with 61 patients on admission and a further 34 on a waiting list.

According to the Head of Public Affairs, Mr Kwame Frimpong, the decision to resume admissions followed emergency interventions agreed at a crunch meeting between the hospital management, the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate and medical superintendents on Tuesday evening.

He explained that the A&E Centre, which is designed for 37 beds, was found to be accommodating 61 patients across its Orange, Yellow and Red critical care wards at the time admissions were suspended, creating unsafe conditions for further intake.

He added that management had stated in a notice that the situation had made it impossible to safely admit new emergency cases, noting that the facility was full and overflowing.

Mr Frimpong further elaborated in an interview in Kumasi on Wednesday that the resumption of services was made possible after some patients classified as “not so critical” were diverted to peripheral health facilities, while others were discharged to ease congestion.

He indicated that a key decision taken at the meeting was that non-dire emergency cases would be managed at district and peripheral hospitals with support from KATH specialists and consultants, allowing the A&E Centre to focus on the most critical cases.

He stated that a WhatsApp platform had also been created to coordinate admissions and improve communication between KATH and district health facilities in real time.

Furthermore, Mr Frimpong clarified that the temporary suspension did not affect neonatal, paediatric and obstetric emergency services, which remained fully operational throughout the period.

He noted that during the suspension, the hospital had advised the public to seek emergency care at peripheral hospitals within the Ashanti Region while efforts were made to stabilise the situation at the A&E Centre.

He emphasised that management had been working closely with the Regional Health Directorate to coordinate referrals and ensure continued support from other facilities.

Moreover, Mr Frimpong stated that the situation remained under constant review, with emergency physicians and other medical staff working to manage patient flow effectively.

He expressed management’s confidence that normal emergency admissions would now be sustained following the implementation of the decongestion measures.

BY KINGSLEY E. HOPE & SHIRLEY YALLEY, KUMASI

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