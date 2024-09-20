Dream Car promo winner drives home brand-new Suzuki Swift

Mr Ezekiel Tetteh Nartey drove home a brand-new Suzuki Swift and nine other lucky win­ners received brand new iPhone 14 in the 11th circle of the Telecel Dream Car promo.

Mr Nartey, Head of Ac­ademics at Press Academy in Sunyani, has been part of Tele­cel’s promotional games for over four years.

“When I got the call, I was in disbelief. I’ve been participat­ing in the promo for years, and though I’ve won before, there

were times when I was told to be cautious of such promotions. But this time, it was real, and I’m beyond excited. I’m incredibly grateful to Telecel for this oppor­tunity,” he said.

The promo allows partici­pants to subscribe for GH¢1.00

per day, answering five general knowledge questions to earn points. Dedicated players can opt for additional questions to boost their chances of winning at 0.20 pesewas.

David Umoh, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana, commended Ezekiel’s resilience. “The Dream Car Promo is more than just a game. It is a chance for customers to win life-changing rewards while having fun and Ezekiel’s success shows what’s possible when you stay engaged.”

The 11th cycle, which ran for nine months, also saw Bolu Janpheri, one of the iphone 14 winners, celebrate his second Telecel trivia win.

“I was hoping to win a car this time, but I’m happy with the brand-new iPhone 14,” Janpheri indicated with a smile. “Even when I faced challenges in the promo, I kept playing, and I’m excited to be a two-time winner,” he said

Aneth Muga, Head of Customer Value Management, Products & Services at Telecel Ghana, highlighted the integ­rity of the promotion saying that, “There’s often skepticism around such campaigns, but we ensure everything is conducted with the highest level of trans­parency. We want all participants to feel confident that they have a fair shot at winning, just like Ezekiel and Bolu.”

“We’re excited to keep bring­ing more promotions to our customers in the future. As we look forward to the next cycle, we’re introducing even bigger prizes and more engaging ways to participate,” she added.

Following the success of the 11th cycle, Telecel Ghana has unveiled the 12th cycle of the Dream Car Promo with increased subscription fee of GH¢2.00 and with enhanced features.