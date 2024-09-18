Driver remanded for swindling businessman of GH¢120,000

A 39-year-old driver, who allegedly de­frauded a busi­nessman of GH¢120,000, has been remanded in police by the Adentan Circuit Court.

Paul Kwabena Duku, alleged­ly collected the amount from his victim under the pretext of selling a Kia Rhino truck to him, but failed to honour his promise.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Duku in the company of his lawyer, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Inspector Anim Darko, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Kwadam that the complainant in the case is Mr Francis Adebor, and accused was a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The court heard that in March 2024, the complainant saw a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GR 6222-24 advertised on Jiji, an online platform, for sale.

Chief Insp. Darko stated that the complainant contacted the mobile number displayed on the truck, and was assured by some­one that the truck was available for sale.

Prosecution said the com­plainant requested to inspect the truck before purchasing.

Chief Insp. Darko further said the complainant called again the mobile number, but he was given another phone number purported to be that of the owner of the truck.

The court heard that the com­plainant contacted the supposed owner who also gave him the number of Duku as the one who would lead him to inspect the truck.

Chief Insp Darko added that Duku and two other accomplices, now on the run, posed as own­ers of the truck and they led the complainant to inspect same at a location at Ritz Junction, Madina, in Accra.

Prosecution noted that the complainant after inspecting the vehicle, expressed interest in the truck and bargained with Duku and his accomplices and arrived at the cost of GH¢120,000.

Chief Insp. Darko said Duku stood by the truck with the view of securing the vehicle while his accomplices led the complainant to a location at Pantang Psychi­atric Hospital to meet the other accomplices for payment to be done.

The prosecution disclosed that the complainant made full pay­ment of GH¢120,000 to Duku’s accomplices, who issued to him a receipt of payment and forged documents covering the truck.

Moreover, Chief Insp. Darko indicated that the complainant was directed to go for the truck with one of the accomplices at the location where Duku was waiting.

Prosecution said on the way, Duku’s accomplices bolted and left the complainant behind.

Chief Insp. Darko noted the accomplices called Duku to also leave his location and he did.

The court heard that when the com­plainant got to the location of the truck, he realised that he had been swindled.

Chief Insp Darko said Duku and his accomplices shared the money among themselves.

The court heard that com­plainant reported the case to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Duku from his hideout at Agbogba, Accra.

Chief Insp Darko said Duku in his caution statement admitted the offence and stated that he only received GH¢2,000 out of the booty.

The prosecution said Duku has failed to show the po­lice the whereabouts of his accom­plices. —GNA