2 Chinese galamseyers arrested by NAIMOS

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) yesterday arrested two Chinese nationals during a dawn anti-galamsey raid at Amansie East District along the Dankai River.

They were alleged to have been involved in illegal mining activities and the diversion of the river, and are currently in custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that, the officers are intensifying the fight against the menace in the region, as this latest operation shows that the fight against illegal mining is gradually being intensified.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday May 20, 2026, the task force also apprehended four notorious armed thugs actively involved in illegal mining at Dominase in Nzema East of the Western Region.

The operation, conducted after intelligence, identified an illegal mining site along the Ankobra River in Dominase, leading to the arrest of Weraha Musa (28 years), Rahaman Rojer (29 years), Laji Bengali (25 years), and Mohammed Agana.

NAIMOS’ team during the operation recovered two pump-action guns, two 82 mm ammunition magazines, three pump-action weapons, three machetes, two water pumping machines, and four rounds of SDLG during the operation.

The task force was confronted by four armed thugs wielding machetes and pump-action guns at the mining sites.

The thugs were actively engaged in illegal mining at the site and allegedly posed as security for the operation, but resisted arrest and refused to surrender, recklessly attempting to struggle with the task force to avoid detention.

Nevertheless, the task force succeeded in subduing the armed thugs, leading to their arrest. Their activities caused extensive land and forest destruction and significantly polluted the Ankobra River.

The NAIMOS team handed over the four arrested armed thugs, along with their mobile phones and talismans, to the Esiama District Police for further investigation and prosecution.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN.

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