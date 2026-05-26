Police acts swiftly to avert possible blood shed…4 students of ASHTS arrested

Fear and tension gripped students of Ada Senior High Technical School after a disturbing viral video showing a student wielding a cutlass and allegedly threatening fellow students triggered swift police intervention, leading to the arrest of four students.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, captured scenes that raised alarm among members of the public and prompted an immediate response from the Tema Regional Police Command.

Police said the incident came to their attention at about 12:10 a.m. on May 22, 2026, after officers on duty intercepted the footage online.

A police night patrol team was subsequently dispatched to the school to restore calm and prevent any possible violence on campus.

With the assistance of school authorities, four students identified in the video were arrested.

They are Raymond Gyamfi, 18, Oscar Amemoair, 18, Odartey Wilson, 18, and a juvenile.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The incident has reignited concerns over rising indiscipline, violent conduct and the influence of social media among students in some second cycle institutions.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Tema Regional Police Command, ASP Dede Dzakpasu, the police urged students to resolve disagreements through peaceful and established school procedures rather than intimidation or violence.

The command also called on parents and school authorities to intensify guidance, supervision and disciplinary measures to ensure safety and order within schools.

Police assured the public that investigations into the incident were ongoing and further developments would be communicated in due course.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKRONG

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q