 ECG holds customer clinics

The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has initiated a series of customer clinics aimed at fostering direct engagement and educating its customers on various operational issues.

The first clinic, held on Saturday at Adenta New Site, a community within the Aden­tan district, attracted about 300 customers who participated in discussions on key topics impact­ing their electricity service.

The event, spearheaded by the Accra East regional communica­tions team and the district team under the leadership of District Manager, Mrs Benedicta Carr, addressed a range of concerns relevant to customers.

Notable discussions included billing discrepancies, illegal meter installations, challenges posed by unauthorised connections, power outages, and the effective use of the ECG Mobile App.

“We are committed to enhancing our service delivery and ensuring that our custom­ers remain informed about their electricity usage and our policies,” Mrs Carr stated during the clinic.

She added that, “this initiative not only allows us the opportunity to educate our customers but also to listen to their concerns and feedback.”

According to the District Manager, one of the primary ob­jectives of the clinic is to provide a platform for direct interaction between customers and ECG rep­resentatives, enabling participants

to ask questions and seek clarifica­tion on complex billing issues and meter readings.

She indicated that the district will also host clinics in other com­munities such as Frafraha, Adenta Commandos, New Legon, Akat­amanso, Borteyman, Agbogba, Nanakrom, Pantang, and Teiman to further strengthen the district’s relationship with customers and improve overall satisfaction with its services.

The Customer Clinic is designed to facilitate complaint resolution and also serves as an educational session where customers learn about energy conservation practices and recent updates to billing and payment systems.

Participants were encouraged to voice any grievances they may have, with ECG staff on hand to provide immediate assistance and potential solutions.

This, according to the com­munication team, reflects ECG’s commitment to addressing customer concerns in real-time and fostering a more responsive service environment.

The event concluded with a feedback session that highlight­ed the importance of customer input in shaping the company’s operations and enhancing service quality.

Participants expressed ap­preciation for the initiative and reiterated the need for similar engagements in the future.

