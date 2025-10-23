Ghana calls for fairness in Greenshipping transition

The Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali (Naval Capt. Rtd), has called for fairness and support for developing countries as the world moves towards zero-carbon shipping.

Speaking at the Zero-Coalition meeting in Antwerp, Dr. Ali praised the coalition’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability and a green transition in the global maritime sector.

He highlighted Ghana’s strong commitment to climate action, citing President Nana Akufo-Addo’s leadership in appointing a Minister of Climate and redesignating the Ministry of Energy as the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

Dr. Ali, however, emphasised that the global shift to cleaner shipping must be fair and stable, particularly for developing nations with fragile economies.

He noted that while countries leading the green transition should be acknowledged and rewarded, the process must ultimately “lift all boats”, ensuring that no country is left behind.

He explained that without fair support mechanisms, the rapid move toward green shipping could harm developing economies like Ghana’s.

A balanced approach, he said, will help all countries benefit from the transition without economic disruption.

The Zero-Coalition meeting brought together global maritime leaders and stakeholders to discuss strategies for achieving carbon-free shipping and ensuring a just and inclusive transition across all regions.

By: Jacob Aggrey