 ‘Ecobank Million Geng’ final draw held in Kumasi

The final draw of the ‘Ecobank Million Geng (EMG) promo­tion’ has been held in Kumasi, where 2,580 customers and clients were rewarded for their loyalty to the Bank.

In partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA),the promotion had customers saving GH¢500.00 and above for seven days to qualify for the promo.

The Kumasi draw was the third and final draw of the promotion which had three mini and three major draws with over 7,000 customers being rewarded nationwide.

The rewards ranged from GH¢10,000.00 GH¢5,000.00, GH¢2,500.00 and GH¢2,000.00 cash with airtime and gift vouchers to the individual winners.

MrWilliam Danso-Abeam, Head of Customer Products at the draw, ex­plained that, “Ecobank always has the African at heart in whatever we do, and over the past five years, set an initia­tive to say thank you to our customers in doubling, quadrupling customers’ salaries.”

According to him, the Bank, this year, decided to do something else, looking at the economic situation of the nation to encourage customers to save.

He also indicated that to achieve this, the bank devised a concept whereby in­dividuals who save Gh¢ 500.00 or more for a duration of seven days would earn a point, qualifying them for a chance to win a reward in the draw.

He further mentioned that over the past three months, the bank had been motivating customers to save any amount they could, emphasising the importance of setting aside funds for future needs rather than attempting to save everything at once.

Mr Abeam stressed that the promo was all about saying, “thank you to our customers and also encouraging savings in the period of the promo.”

Some of their agents,he said, were also rewarded across all the regions in order to encourage them to bring more customers to Ecobank.

Mr Tara Squire, Head of Customer Banking, mentioned that the EMG draw was free and fair as it was in partnership with NLA.

Some of the agents who won the promo in the Ashanti Region included RocksonOpoku Enterprise, as the first winner, Elsarp Media and SefpadSusu Enterprise.

They took home GH¢4,000, GH¢3,000 and GH¢2,000.00 respective­

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE,KUMASI