Ecowas Validation Workshop On Digital Identity Interoperability Opens In Accra

At the opening of the ECOWAS Validation Workshop on Stakeholders’ Engagement and Foundational ID Systems Interoperability Strategies in Accra, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, emphasised the importance of digital identification in promoting economic empowerment, regional integration, and inclusive development in West Africa.

Mohammed-Mubarak highlighted Ghana’s progress in digital identification, with over 17 million Ghanaians enrolled in the National Identification System.

According to him, the Ghana Card, the country’s flagship identification credential, has been integrated with major national systems, including the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The Minister emphasised that interoperable ID systems are no longer optional but economic necessities in the region. He cited the African Continental Free Trade Area and the ECOWAS Protocol of Free Movement of Persons, Rights of Entry, Residence, and Establishment, which envision a borderless region.

To deliver on its promises, Hon. Muntaka stressed the need for strengthening legal and regulatory frameworks, data privacy and security, and stakeholder engagement. He noted that involving citizens, the private sector, and civil society in design and implementation processes is crucial.

The Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration at the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng, added that the workshop will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review and validate key strategies for interoperability across participating countries.

He also took the opportunity to express gratitude toJohn Dramani Mahama for his commitment to the ECOWAS agenda, underscoring Ghana’s dedication to regional cooperation and development.

The West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) programme aims to provide unique identification to people in the ECOWAS region.