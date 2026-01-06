EPA to certify and register environmental management practitioners under new law

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has announced plans to certify and register Environmental Management Practitioners in line with the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124).

In a public notice issued on January 6, 2026, the Authority said the new law gives it the mandate to regulate the activities of individuals and firms that provide environmental management services in Ghana.

According to the EPA, Section 31(1) of the Act requires it to certify qualified environmental experts and firms and also keep an official register of all approved practitioners.

The Authority explained that only certified practitioners will be authorised to offer environmental management services under the law.

It stated that the register of certified practitioners will be published on the EPA’s official website and in the Environmental Bulletin established under Section 167 of the Act. This, the Authority noted, is to promote transparency and public access to information.

The EPA further indicated that under Section 32 of the Act, it has the power to carry out environmental monitoring.

It said this will help ensure that approved environmental management systems and strategies are properly implemented by regulated institutions and practitioners.

The Authority said the notice is to inform practitioners and stakeholders ahead of the full rollout of the certification and registration process.

It added that details on training schedules, application procedures, and guidelines will be announced later.

The EPA encouraged all environmental management practitioners and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new requirements and prepare accordingly.

By: Jacob Aggrey