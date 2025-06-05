Livestock dealers record low sales amid Eid-ul-Adha

Despite the Cedi appreciation against the dollar, the prices of rams and cattle have remained increased across major markets in Accra ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

This has resulted in stagnated markets and low patronage be­cause many people are unable to afford the animals, citing econom­ic challenges.

Some livestock dealers are calling on the government to con­sider temporary subsidies or waive certain transit fees along livestock routes from our neighbouring countries to Ghana as a relief intervention.

A market survey conducted by The Ghanaian Times on Tuesday at the Kwame Nkrumah Inter­change revealed that an aver­age-sized ram now sells between GH¢2,000 and GH2, 500, while

larger well-groomed breeds are fetching between GH¢5,000 and GH¢8,000 respectively, depend­ing on the weight, health, and colour.

Livestock dealers attributed the sharp increase to multiple factors including high cost of transporta­tion, veterinary services.

Mr Ahmed Kadri, a livestock dealer at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, revealed that the prices of goats, rams and cows had increased due to the deprecia­tion of the cedi against the CFA.

According to him, most of these livestock were brought from mostly neighbouring Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, and a lot of resources were involved before they land in Accra.

Another livestock dealer, Al­hassan Fuseini, expressed worry over the low patronage of the livestock, stating that he had sold only 4 cattle since last week.

“Market has been very slow because there is no money in the system, people come to ask for the prices and leave without buying,” he said.

Adam Salifu, a trotro driver, told the paper that he was unable to purchase livestock for the festivity because of the prevailing economic condition.

“This year I am unable to put a smile on the face of my family so we will just manage it like that,” he said.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, will be ob­served tomorrow, June 6, subject to the sighting of the moon.

The festival is marked by prayers, family gatherings, and the ritual slaughtering of animals, particularly rams, in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah.

BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH AND EUGENE AMPIAW