Extend improved connectivity to underserved and remote communities – Veep urges MTN Ghana

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyepong has called on MTN Ghana to expand improved network connectivity to underserved and remote communities across the country.

The Vice President made the call when she welcomed the leadership of MTN Ghana, led by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett, to her office.

She commended the company for its support of government initiatives and its role in promoting digital literacy.

She highlighted the need for inclusive access to digital services, urging the telecommunications giant to work closely with government to bridge the digital gap.

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyepong expressed appreciation for MTN’s ongoing initiatives such as Girls in ICT and Robotics Training, which aim to empower the youth with digital skills.

She further praised the company’s Y’ello Ladies program, which creates opportunities for women to take up senior leadership roles.

MTN Ghana has already partnered with government on several programs and assured its continued commitment to support national development efforts.

