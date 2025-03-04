FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Man City visit Bournemouth

Manchester City will visit Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals as Pep Guardiola’s side look to salvage a disappointing season.

The draw, which was made on Sunday evening, has also thrown up a London derby between, Ful­ham and Crystal Palace.

Fulham knocked holders, Man­chester United, out of the com­petition on Sunday, winning their fifth round tie at Old Trafford 4-3 on penalties.

In the other quarterfinal match-ups, Championship side,

Preston North End, will host Aston Villa, while Brighton will play either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town, who were sched­uled to play last night.

The quarterfinals will be played between March 28 – March 31. —ESPN

FULL DRAW:

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Preston North End vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City