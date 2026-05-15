CAA pres dies at 75

Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, president of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), died on Wednesday at the age of 75.

Cameroonian Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo announced Kalkaba’s death, saying it followed an illness.

At the time of his death, Kalkaba was president of several sports organizations, including the International Military Sports Council, the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee, and the Association of African Olympic Sports Confederations. He also served as a council member of World Athletics.

“I have known Hamad Kalkaba Malboum for the best part of 20 years, first meeting him in Mombasa at the World Cross Country Championships in 2007,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Determination, kindness, excellence and the quiet strength, focus and discipline he has brought to all aspects of his life is how I will remember him best,” Coe added. – Xinhua

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