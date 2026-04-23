Farm 360 launches tree planting initiative, trains 23 women in Moringa Seedling Nursing in Adelakope

Farm 360, a leading Ghanaian agritech company, on Friday, April 17, 2026 commenced a moringa seedling nursery programme in Adelakope, near Shai Hills in the Eastern Region, under itsTree Planting and Land Restoration Initiative.

The event brought together 23 women who were trained in best practices for nurturing moringa seedlings, with over 2,500 seedlings nursed on the first day.

The one-day training session marked the official launch of Farm 360’s Tree Planting and Land Restoration Initiative, in partnership with Barka Capital Funds.

The initiative is part of a broader five-year programme that targets the planting of over one million trees including moringa, Coconut, cocoa, and rubber across Ghana’s cocoa belt by 2030, with the aim of restoring degraded lands, improving soil health, sequestering carbon, and creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

“Tree planting is not just an environmental act, it is an investment in our future. Every tree planted today is a step toward reversing climate change, restoring our degraded lands, and building a Ghana that is green, resilient, and prosperous.

At Farm 360, we are committed to making this a reality, one seedling at a time,” Kenneth Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, Farm 360 said.

He said a defining feature of the initiative is its deliberate focus on women and youth empowerment.

“With a target of at least 40 to 50 percent female participation across the programme, Farm 360 has positioned women at the very heart of its land restoration work,” Mr Nelson added.

For his part, income, build skills, Mr Martin Tettey Nartey, Chairperson, Farm 360 said “We believe deeply that when you empower a woman, you transform a community. This initiative is designed not just to plant trees, but to plant seeds of economic independence in the lives of these women. We want them to see that through this work, they can earn income, build skills, and stand on their own feet.”

The training was facilitated by Ms. Antionette Qasie, Project Lead for the Tree Planting Initiative, who walked participants through the full scope of the programme, its goals, timelines, and the critical role the women would play as nursery workers and future field agents.

She outlined the eight-week nursery phase, at the end of which the matured seedlings will be distributed to smallholder farmers within the Farm 360 network, as well as institutions and individuals participating in the initiative.

The practical component of the programme was led by Mr. Bismark Essilfie, Project Field Coordinator, who guided the women through hands-on trials of seedling nursing from soil preparation and seed placement to watering techniques and growth monitoring. Participants were engaged, enthusiastic, and demonstrated strong aptitude during the trials.

The Adelakope nursery is the first phase of a progressively scaling initiative. Farm 360 targets the planting of 50,000 trees in 2025, rising to 100,000 in 2026, and continuing to grow through to 2030.

Alongside the environmental goals, the initiative is projected to create between 150 and 250 direct jobs in its first year alone, rising to over 2,200 by 2030 across nursery operations, field monitoring, logistics, agronomy, and data management.

The initiative is backed by prominent international partners including Barrk Capital Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, and the World Resources Institute (WRI), underscoring the global significance of the work being undertaken.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA