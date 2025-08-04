FDA suspends Manufacture of Tasty Mix over safety concerns

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has suspended the production of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix by Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, following serious safety concerns at the company’s manufacturing plant.

According to the FDA, several consumers had reported issues with the product, prompting an investigation that revealed poor maintenance of key manufacturing equipment and weak monitoring systems.

In a statement, the Authority said these lapses posed a risk to public health and safety.

FDA explained that the faulty equipment compromised the sealing of canned products, leading to contamination.

It revealed that some of the pouches were found to be bloated, and others had visible mold, raising major concerns about the product’s integrity.

It added that it led to an immediate product recall of all canned Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix and specific pouch sizes 380g and 1.05kg.

The FDA further disclosed that Nutrifoods had already been barred from manufacturing the product earlier in January 2025, and investigations were underway to determine if there were regulatory lapses on the part of the Authority.

The authority stated that any failure by internal regulators to enforce the rules would be addressed.

The FDA is therefore urging consumers, retailers, and wholesalers to take note of the suspension and cooperate with the ongoing recall.

The Authority assured the public that it will continue to enforce strict oversight measures to protect public health.

