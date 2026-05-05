Financial institutions urged to embrace AI or risk falling behind

The Managing Director (MD) of Sentinel Asset Management, Kisseih Antonio, has called on financial institutions, asset managers and investors to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to scale up operations, improve efficiency and drive growth.

He warned that firms that failed to do so risk a widening structural disadvantage within the next five to seven years.

Speaking at the recently held Global Access Forum in Accra, organised by The Ultima World, Mr Antonio stressed that AI was no longer a theoretical concept but an operational necessity that industry players could not afford to ignore.

“The decisions that our institutions make in the next three to five years will define investment outcomes for a generation,” he said, identifying technology, markets and intelligence as the key pillars shaping the future of capital markets.

He explained that AI enables faster and deeper analysis of market data, creating significant advantages, particularly in less efficient markets like Ghana, where pricing inefficiencies tend to persist longer than in developed economies.

The Global Access Forum, a private high-level meeting focused on international market access and the growing role of technology in finance, brought together about 70 participants, including investment leaders, regulators, asset managers and banking professionals.

Mr Antonio highlighted that AI-driven tools support real-time monitoring and predictive modelling, helping institutions better manage volatility in emerging and frontier markets.

He added that automation in compliance, reporting and client onboarding was also reducing operational costs while freeing up resources for higher-value activities.

Furthermore, Mr Antonio outlined key opportunities for Ghana, including enhanced equity market analysis, improved fixed-income positioning, smarter currency risk management and expanded retail participation through AI-powered platforms.

However, he emphasised the need for realistic implementation strategies to ensure AI delivered meaningful impact within the financial ecosystem.

The forum also featured participation from international stakeholders such as Mr Andrey Chuprin and Mr Foster Abbah, underscoring the importance of cross-border collaboration.

They also shared insights on the growing role of data, intelligence and strong institutional frameworks in navigating an increasingly complex global financial landscape.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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